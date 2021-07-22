Superior National Forest, BWCA Tightens Fire Restrictions

DULUTH, Minn. – On Thursday, the Superior National Forest announced campfires of any kind will no longer be allowed in the Forest or the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The newly tightened restrictions include a ban on fires even in designated fire rings and go into effect immediately.

According to a recent news release, the Forest Supervisor is restricting campfires across the entire Forest given currently active fires, dry and stressed vegetation, and fire risk, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recent statewide drought warning.

Visitors are allowed to use pressurized devices with an on/off switch that are powered by gas or propane. This includes gas and propane-powered firepits, stoves, and lanterns.

In addition to fire restrictions, there are other actions that visitors can take to help reduce the risk of fire. Be fire safe by following these practices: