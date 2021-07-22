Update: Duluth Fire Department Says Central Hillside House Fire Intentionally Set

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department says a Thursday house fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood was intentionally set.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 11:36 a.a. on the 100 block of East 8th Street.

When fire crews arrived at the scene they found the deck and entire back of the home in flames.

All occupants of the house and their dog were able to safely escape the home.

The fire department says crews began attacking the fire from within the house which extended to a second-floor bedroom.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be intentional.

Damages to the home are estimated at $70,000.

The incident remains under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office.