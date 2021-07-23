$200 Million Now Available to Help Loggers Hit Hard by Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Minnesota U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar have announced $200 million is now available for logging and log hauling businesses that have been hurt by the pandemic.

The funding was secured through the Loggers Relief Act, which Sen. Smith introduced with Sen. Collins (R-Maine) last year.

According to a press release, timber harvesting and hauling businesses faced significant losses, and some were forced to shut down their operations altogether.

Timber harvesting and hauling businesses are eligible to apply for relief if they experienced at least a 10 percent loss in revenue from Jan. 1, 2020, through December 2020, as compared to the same timeframe in 2019. These direct payments will be equal to 10 percent of their gross revenue from 2019.