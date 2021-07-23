Bulldogs Men’s Hockey Announces Team Awards from Previous Season

Senior Forward Nick Swaney was the Bulldogs MVP award. Swaney notched a team-high 28 points.

DULUTH, Minn.– The UMD Men’s Hockey team announced their team awards from last season.

Junior forward Noah Cates for the second year in a row was the Bulldogs’ most inspirational player. The captain earned All-NCHC Second Team honors.

Koby Bender was UMD’s most improved player, posting career highs in goals and assists. Wyatt Kaiser earned team Rookie of the Year honors, leading the team in blocked shots.

The Bulldogs will open next season on October 8 on the road against Bemidji State.