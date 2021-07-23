Ely Blueberry Fest Canceled

ELY, Minn.– Ely’s Blueberry and Art Festival is canceled due to severe storm damage, after returning from an off year last year.

Some images taken from Ely’s Blueberry Art Festival on Friday night, taken by Duluth’s Tischer Art Gallery that had a booth there, show the extent of the damage.

A severe thunderstorm bringing 60 to 70 mile per hour winds blew through Whiteside Park.

The director of Ely’s Chamber of Commerce, says about 220 booths were at the event.

While the extent of how much is damaged is unknown, she says Whiteside Park is devastated, and it’s enough to cancel the festival for the rest of the weekend.