Former Duluth East Boy’s Hockey Coach Mike Randolph Takes Assistant Coaching Job at St. Thomas Academy

Former Duluth East Head Coach Mike Randolph will be back on the sidelines again but this time as an assistant coach for the St. Thomas Academy Cadets for the upcoming season.

The former Greyhounds Boys Hockey coach recorded 658 career coaching victories ranking third all-time in state history in his 32 seasons as head coach. He was inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.