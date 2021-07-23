Generations of Bulldogs Men’s Hockey Reunite for Golf Tournament

90 former Bulldogs were in attendance for the golf tournament.

DULUTH, Minn.– As the hockey world takes a pause for the summer, some former UMD Men’s Hockey players traded in their hockey sticks for some golf clubs Friday afternoon.

The UMD Men’s Hockey Alumni Golf Tournament at the Northland Country Club has been going on for over two decades. 90 former Bulldogs were in attendance to see if they still have some good swings left from the ice to use on the course as players from generations of Bulldog hockey reunite in Duluth. With the golf tournament not taking place last year due to COVID-19, Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Sandelin says it means a lot more this year to see Bulldogs throughout the years stick together.

“It’s just nice to see people you haven’t seen for a couple years really because a lot of the guys come here and come every year. We’re fortunate to get to see some of the local guys that live here quite a bit at our games. And it’s just good to reunite with some guys and talk and have some fun,” said Sandelin.

“Obviously over my four years here you build a lot of relationships and guys move on and play hockey at different levels, get jobs so it’s nice to get to see everybody again and just reconnect with people that I will be brothers for life so that’s nice,” said former Bulldog’s forward Nick Swaney, who played from 2017-21.

Sandelin hopes that previous Bulldogs can also make it back to Amsoil Arena next season to cheer on the current UMD team.