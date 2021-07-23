Head of the Lakes Fair Continues

SUPERIOR, Wis.– After a quiet carnival in 2020, the Head of the Lakes Fair is back and better than ever with a few new rides and games, and so far they’ve been quite a hit.

While families run around enjoying fair food, riding their favorite rides and more, the workers that bring the experience each year have a perspective that allows them to connect on a different level.

“This is really for the kids, I mean grown ups come here, but I merely come here and do this just for the kids, you know to put a smile on their face,” Fredrick Lewis, who has worked at the fair for 22 years, said.

For others, it’s a competition that keeps them coming back.

Landen Connors owns the cow who just received “grand champion” in the annual auction yesterday, and with that victory Connors isn’t hanging up his boots just yet.

“I was thinking about just calling this my last year cause its been very busy this year, but I kinda want to do it again, see if I can do it another time,” Connors said.

The fair extends far beyond a way for people to come together and make fun memories.

One family received a random act of kindness from a stranger, helping two little boys go on the rides they wanted to.

“He heard our conversation, he was just a bystander, and he pulled out a 50 dollar bill and said if the boys want to stay and go on rides, here, it was the most wonderful thing” Glenda Peede of Gordon, said about her grand sons Juleon and Joshua.

For Lewis, it’s his 22nd season doing what he loves most, which is connecting with people, “that’s part of my enjoyment, talking to people one on one, interacting you know”.

The fair continues through Sunday with different events like magician and hypnotist shows, and of course the demolition derby on Sunday.