House Fire on Tower Ave in Superior Update

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Superior fire crews responded to a house fire on the 23 hundred block of Tower Ave around 3:31 Friday afternoon.

The call came in from a passerby, who reported thick smoke coming from the upper back part of the house.

Nobody was in the house when the fire started.

Two dogs and a cat were rescued and brought to the Superior Animal Hospital for care, but there were four other cats that were not able to be saved.

The house suffered substantial damage adding up to about $75,000 in damage.

“Well this is what we train for, every day we get to work, we train kind of like a sports team, except we don’t know when our game is, today is that day, we came in, we were able to access the home very quickly, located the two dogs, got them out of there, were able to knock the fire down fairly quickly,” the Battalion Chief on the scene, Camron Vollbrecht, said.

Crews say the majority of the fire was in the attic area, and were on scene for about 3 hours fighting it.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.