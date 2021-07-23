Humane Society Presents Upcoming Events at Head of the Lakes Fair

SUPERIOR, Wis.– One vendor at the Head of the Lakes Fair is happy to have the opportunity to teach the public about animals.

The Humane Society of Douglas County is set up in the livestock barn at the fair Wednesday through Saturday afternoons to talk to the public about animals, their health, and the current pets at the shelter.

This allows them to connect with the community and share useful information to promote upcoming events, and encourage people to adopt.

“Today I actually talked to a lady about our upcoming ‘Purple Cat’, which is a free spay-neuter program we offer our community, so she didn’t know about that and it was neat to be able to say to someone hey we do this,” Cheri Fitch, the Fundraising and Events Coordinator for the Humane Society, said.

Humane Society staff says to look out for their 23rd annual 5k walk-run in September, and they encourage people to sign up.