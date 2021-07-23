More Communities Across the Region Switching to Solar Power

DULUTH, Minn.- One Roof Community Housing teamed up with three other organizations to launch their campaign to help low-income homeowners go solar.

The main goal of the “share the sun” campaign is to raise money through crowdfunding to make up for the federal tax credit low-income families are unable to use.

The Holst family is one of eight northland families receiving assistance to take part getting about 12 solar panels installed.

“I’m so proud to be a one roof homeowner–I’m so excited about the work one roof does to make housing accessible to more folks and I’m really grateful to solar united in helping make this possible,” said homeowner Nathan Holst.

The campaign hopes to raise 20-thousand dollars and local sponsors will match the first 75-hundred dollar donated.