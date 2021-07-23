New Direct Flights are Coming to Duluth International Airport

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth International Airport is announcing its new direct flight service from Duluth to Denver, Colorado, and the $750,000 grant supporting it.

The $750,000 grant is being matched with $250,000 from the community along with other financial pledges.

“So it’s important for us to have a wide portfolio of air service where it helps the economy grow and supports business growth as well,” said executive director Tom Werner.

The direct air service will go to and from Denver, giving flyers a more convenient route. These flights launch sometime in 2022.

“We know that in Denver, Colorado there is a growing relationship between family and friends in Denver with the Northland, As business travelers who would enjoy the one stop connection either directly to Denver or to the west coast.”

Right now, more flights out of Duluth go east, making prices for them more competitive.

The new direct air service helps with the limited selection of flights going west, hopefully lowering ticket prices.

This follows Sun Country’s announcement of direct flights to Phoenix, Arizona and Fort Myers, Florida beginning at the end of the year.