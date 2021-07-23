Roundtable Talks Economic Recovery

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development or DEED, met with local community leaders to talk economic recovery for Northlanders post pandemic.

The discussion covered legislative programs for employment development and initiatives towards child care assistance. DEED is looking to help people who lost their job due to COVID.

“We just got through an unprecedented moment in our economy, where many people had to sit on the sidelines due to job loss, due to scares around covid-19 and many of the jobs people left aren’t there to go back to,” said Commissioner Steve Grove.

Their main goal is to help residents and businesses recover after a hard year marked by the pandemic.