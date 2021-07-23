Spartans Girl’s Hockey Team Hosts Hockey Jamboree

Superior was joined by Hayward, North Shore, and Moose Lake High Schools at the Superior Ice Arena Friday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The Superior Girl’s Hockey team hosted a hockey jamboree Friday. Superior was joined by Hayward, North Shore, and Moose Lake High Schools at the Superior Ice Arena Friday. Games started at 9 a.m. and are continuing into Friday night. Spartans Head Coach Doug Trentor says that after practicing as a team all week, summer activities like this are important for developing skills and coming together as a team.

“It’s nice to get these girls back. Like I said a little bit ago, getting everybody back together, knowing who one another is, making sure we’re sharp, getting ready for the fall so when November rolls around we’re ready to go,” said Trentor.

“I think it’s really important. Especially just to get to know each other on and off the ice and learning each other’s play style and just getting comfortable with each other,” said Spartans Senior Defender Callie Holmund.

“I think this is a good introductory to see where we’re at and what our starting point is and what we can improve on and get better at,” said Sophomore Center Autumn Cooper.

This is the last full team activity this summer for the Spartans.