Suspect Arrested for Burglary of Duluth Essentia Pharmacy

DULUTH, Minn.-A 32-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of burglarizing Essentia’s Third Street pharmacy in Duluth.

Police accuse the suspect of being involved in a burglary that happened at 1:08 a.m., at a pharmacy inside Essentia Health’s Third Street Clinic on Friday, July 16.

Police say the suspect broke an exterior glass window, made entry into the pharmacy, and stole medications.

Fingerprints and video surveillance were able to be used by DPD’s CSI in finding the suspect.