UPDATE: Charges Filed in Police Pursuit in Virginia

UPDATE: Charges have now been filed in a vehicle pursuit case that happened Wednesday afternoon in Virginia, as the suspect was also driving a vehicle police say was involved in a possible shooting incident earlier that day at Bois Forte.

Rustin Kent Hartland, 44, of Tower, is facing charges of driving while impaired, being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition, and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

After the pursuit, officers returned to where it began and walked the path of the incident. A detective located a black Springfield Armory 911 .380 caliber handgun at the intersection of the south alley of Third Street and First Avenue South in Virginia. The handgun had a fully loaded magazine and a chambered round.

Hartland is due back in court Aug. 2.

—————————————————————————————————

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Authorities say a man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit in Virginia.

According to reports, law enforcement in the Iron Range was notified by the Bois Forte Police Department of a shooting that occurred in their area around 1:30 p.m.

Boise Forte police also provided a description of a 2003 green Nissan Xterra SUV that was involved in the alleged shooting and had subsequently fled the area.

The suspect SUV was located by police in Virginia around 3:30 p.m.

As officers attempted a traffic stop on the Nissan, the driver of the vehicle fled resulting in a traffic accident.

There were no reported injuries in the accident.