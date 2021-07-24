Duluth Marshall Falls in Semi-Final Game of Lakeview Summer Classic

DULUTH, Minn.– The Lakeview Summer Classic continued on Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena, where the Hilltoppers fell to St. Cloud Cathedral 5-2 in the semi-final game.

Hilltoppers down 2-1 in the second period when the crusaders scored, making it a 2-3 game with 15 minutes to play in the second. It didn’t take long for the Hilltoppers to respond with another goal of their own from sophomore Joe Stauber to make it a 3-2 game in the third.

Two late goals gave the Crusaders a 5-2 win in the semi-final game. The Hilltoppers play Sunday in the third place game. Face-off is set for 1:15 p.m.