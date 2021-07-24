Festival by the Lake Returns to Bayfront Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park, Festival by the Lake welcomed thousands of community members through its gates.

This is the first un-restricted, big event of the year, for Lundeen Productions, after the event was canceled due to COVID last year.

More than 100 vendors and tents set up to interact with the public and offer different pieces of Duluth to enjoy.

“I’m going to sleep well tonight cause you know there were happy people coming, and happy people leaving, and this is one of these rare occasions where I just didn’t hear anything negative from anybody, they’re just happy,” Tracy Lundeen, Co-Promoter of the event, said.

Next, Lundeen Productions welcomes back its Duluth Fall Wedding Show, September 19th at the DECC.