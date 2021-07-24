Grand Rapids Native Jack Peart Taken by Hometown Minnesota Wild in Second Round of NHL Draft

ST. PAUL, Minn.– Grand Rapids alumni and 2021 Mr. Hockey winner Jack Peart has been selected by the Minnesota Wild with the second round of the NHL Draft at pick no. 54.

The defenseman scored 11 goals and recorded 24 assists in his senior campaign helping the Thunderhawks make it to the section title game. Along with winning the USHL Rookie of the Year for the Fargo Force as he helped guide the team to the league’s championship game. Peart is also committed to play at St. Cloud State.