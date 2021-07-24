Grand Rapids Star Jack Peart Stays Close to Home After Being Drafted by Minnesota Wild

The former Thunderhawk heard his name called by the hometown Minnesota Wild in the second round with pick no. 54.

ST. Paul, Minn.– The NHL draft wrapped up this weekend and it was a special day for Grand Rapids native and 2021 Mr. Hockey winner Jack Peart. The former Thunderhawk heard his name called by the hometown Minnesota Wild in the second round with pick no. 54.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play for the Minnesota Wild for sure,” said Peart. “That’s the NHL team I watched growing up and just for me to get drafted by them and have a chance to play for them. It’s been really special for sure.”

Peart scored 11 goals and recorded 24 assists in his senior campaign helping Thunderhawks make it to the section title game. Along with winning the USHL Rookie of the Year for the Fargo Force.

The defenseman talked about his game and how he feels he can contribute with the Wild.

“My strength is probably my hockey IQ and passing. I like to break pucks out and play in the offensive zone. But at the same time i can play in the d-zone and close gaps in the d-zone and box guys out,” said Peart.

Peart is also committed to play collegiately for St. Cloud State and will be heading there this fall.