Huskies Fall to Stingers in First Home Game of Second Half

DULUTH, Minn.– After taking some time off for the All-Star break, the Duluth Huskies made their return to Wade Stadium this afternoon to take on the Willmar Stingers and lost 11-4.

In the bottom of the first Mike Boeve rips it down the third base line to get the huskies on the board in the first. Peyton Powell hits one into left field to plate the second huskie run of the inning.

But it wouldn’t be enough as a 7-run seventh inning for gives the Stingers an 11-4. Both teams will be back out Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.