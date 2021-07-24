Lake Avenue Flats Coming to Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– A new housing option is coming to Downtown Duluth.

Lake Avenue Flats is a 30-unit building coming to the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street downtown in the old Gartner Hotel building next to Pizza Luce.

It will be a mix of one and two bedroom apartments along with studios.

Developers say the spaces can serve college students, hospital staff and other downtown Employees, while being connected to the Skywalk.

“Duluth is a great city. We see a lot of potential in this city and a lot of growth here and there’s always a need,” Aaron Schweiger, the Managing Director at Zenith Asset Management said, ” I love these old brown stone, brick buildings they are all over throughout Duluth and the upper Midwest . They’re just such unique little pieces of property.”

Developers hope to rent out some units this winter as renovations continue on the rest of the building.