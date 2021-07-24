Mentor North Seeks new Mentors

SUPERIOR, Wis.– One event on Saturday aimed to find more area mentors, to continue to help and inspire youth in the Twin Ports.

Mentor North, a group based in Duluth, offers one on one mentoring to youth ages 5 through 17.

They held an event at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior on Saturday evening with live music, food trucks and games to promote their program and hopefully inspire more people to make an impact in a young person’s life.

“Youth have had that confidence and strength come from their mentor, and then our mentors come back to us and say ‘oh my gosh this is just the most amazing thing to have a youth that’s there and is interested about me as well’ so its mutually beneficial,” Katie Pease, Development Coordinator at Mentor North, said.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.