Taste of Greece Back in Duluth with Greek Food, Culture

After not having an event in 2020, they say the amount of people excited show how the area misses the taste of Greek culture.

The smells and music of Greek culture once again moved through the neighborhood around Marshall School, as the Taste Of Greece Festival is back this weekend.

Within the first two hours organizers say a few hundred came through for the thousands of gyros, kabobs, pastries and more prepared.

A grab and go option was once again available outside, and inside more food and dance performances.

“We keep growing every year. Like I said it’s our 28th annual festival and we order more food every year and we just keep getting bigger,” said event co-chair George Patronas.

“Y’know by the end of the weekend we’re down to usually just gyros and kabobs. It’s awesome to come back after not having it for a year and see how many people are still here to support us,” he said.

Taste of Greece continues at the Marshall School Sunday from 11 to 5. Organizers say the earlier you get there the better cause all that food goes fast.