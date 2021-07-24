UMD Defenseman Connor Kelley Picked By Blackhawks in 7th Round of NHL Draft

DULUTH, Minn.– The Bulldogs weren’t left out of the NHL Draft day action. UMD Defenseman Connor Kelley was selected in the seventh round Saturday afternoon by the Chicago Blackhawks at pick no. 204.

The freshman totaled three goals and two assists. Along with four blocked shots last season for the Bulldogs as they made another Frozen Four appearance.

Kelley is the 116th Bulldog to be drafted into the NHL and the sixth current Bulldog on the roster to be selected by an NHL franchise.

Kelly will be on the ice for UMD in the fall when the Bulldogs open the season October 8 at Bemidji State.