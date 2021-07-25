Carlton Daze Gives Local Businesses a Much-Needed Boost

Aaron Hanson, owner of Third Base Bar, said he's seeing a 70% increase in sales from last year at this time.

CARLTON, Minn.- Parade-goers weren’t the only ones enjoying “the daze” in Carlton during the “Carlton Daze” celebration.

Local businesses have been enjoying a resurgence of customers this summer, especially during the festivities.

“We haven’t seen this in years, decades actually,” Hanson said. “So, we’re a small city. We’re 1200 people. So to have this many people come down here to support us is great.”

Hanson added nearby Jay Cooke State Park has also helped in keeping people coming through town.