Duluth Police Union Calls Lack Of Qualified Officer Candidates A ‘Crisis’

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s police union is calling the struggle to hire qualified officers a “crisis” for the police department and the city.

In a post on Local 807’s Facebook page, the union said they recently were not able to fill all open police officer positions because there weren’t enough qualified candidates interested in working for the Duluth Police Department.

The police department’s spokesperson could not confirm Sunday how many applicants applied for open jobs and how many jobs are currently unfilled.

The union says it’s a “crisis” because of an increased amount of retirements and decreased interest in policing as a career.

Part of the union’s statement reads:

“Statewide, other similarly sized cities and departments have offered competitive pay and benefits to ensure they continue to attract the best candidates to fill their staffing needs. Duluth has not.”

The Duluth Police Union calls this a public safety issue and says the city of Duluth must act to make Duluth a destination police department that attracts the very best.

The union and Mayor Emily Larson’s office are currently negotiating a new contract, which has officer pay at the top of the list of concerns.

For a look at the union’s latest letter to the city council about the concerns, see below or click here.