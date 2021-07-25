Hermantown Native Taylor Sundbom Wins 95th Annual Arrowhead Invitational

Hermantown native Taylor Sundbom came out on top to earn his fourth Arrowhead Invitational title. The win is also his first since he won the tournament in 2019.

DULUTH, Minn.– It was a great weekend for golf in Duluth for the 95th Annual Arrowhead Invitational which crowned another Northland champion Sunday.

The tournament featured three previous arrowhead champions from the Northland. Another welcomed sight is that a convoy of carts filled with spectators closely followed the finalists Sunday.

But when it was all said and done, it was Hermantown native Taylor Sundbom that came out on top to earn his fourth Arrowhead Invitational title. The win is also his first since he won the tournament in 2019. Sundbom said the win wasn’t easy and that playing on a familiar course gave him the edge.

“It feels great. This is my home course so it’s one I look forward to every year. And it’s a lot of good players over four days of golf so it feels good to come out on top,” said Sundbom. “I mean you look at the past winners in the clubhouse and there’s a lot of names that are pretty recognizable in Duluth and have had a lot of really good golf careers. So it feels good to be among those.”

After winning the Arrowhead Invitational, Sundbom says the next event he’s eyeing up is the Northland invitational next month.