Huskies Snap 5-Game Losing Skid, Beat Stingers 9-2

DULUTH, Minn.– The Huskies were squaring off with the Willmar Stingers again Sunday as Duluth snapped their 5-game losing streak with a 9-2 win.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Ambren Voitik comes up with a 2-RBI single to make it 5-1 Huskies. In the bottom of the sixth, Michael Brooks rips a double into left plating 2 more Duluth runners.

They’ll be back in action on Tuesday against the Mankato Moondogs. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Wade Stadium.