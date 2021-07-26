Attorney General Visits Superior, Encourages Clergy and Faith Leader Abuse Reports to Come Forward

SUPERIOR, Wis.– In April, the state of Wisconsin announced an independent state-wide review about the sexual abuse cases stemming from clergy and faith leaders.

Since this announcement, over 100 cases have come forth across the state, and today, the state’s Attorney General Josh Kaul, visited Superior to encourage more reports to come through as the Attorney General’s office works with the Superior Diocese and other local churches in the area.

Through this investigation, a toll-free number and an online reporting tool was created so people with information can report to the office, where trained victim service specialists follow up and figure out how to proceed properly.

“And we want to encourage anybody in Wisconsin who has information about clergy and faith abuse no matter how significant or how small, to contact our office so that we can complete as full of a review as possible,” Kaul said.

In over 20 other states, the same kind of review is being conducted which shows the need for something like this.

But it is important to address the issue and especially connect survivors to helpful services.

“If they do report what they’ll find is a safe and trusted place to report because it’s a trained victim service specialist who is receiving those reports,” Kaul said.

At this time, the Attorney General says the reports are not being broken down by location, and are state-wide, but survivors are heavily encouraged to report through the toll free number at 1-877-222-2620, or the online reporting tool at supportsurvivors.widoj.gov.