Current Drought is Bringing Rough Conditions to Trees

DULUTH, Minn.- The current drought is creating choppy conditions for trees in the Northland.

Arborist services in the area are noticing a lot of poor tree conditions caused by all the dry weather.

“One thing that I am seeing in particular is that the boss woods, the foliage is really spotty this year on a lot of them,” said owner of Duluth Tree Service, Hans Casperson. “They are getting dried out and they’re just not putting out a full canopy like they should.”

Trees can potentially die or begin the process of dying from a drought. Experts are saying this year’s warm and dry season in the northland can make or break the life of many trees.

“If your property is having some issues with dry land, get some water in there as long as you have access to a hose—set up a sprinkler system and see if you can feed those trees the water that it needs,” machine operator Lloyd Fisher.

Once a tree can no longer absorb water it begins to decay. This can also make the tree more susceptible to insect infestations.

It is important to take extra care of your plants and trees as temperatures continue to rise.