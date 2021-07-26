Gov. Walz Celebrates Minnesota Becoming a Clean Cars State

ST. PAUL, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are celebrating clean car standards taking effect in Minnesota today.

“The new standards, finalized by a notice in the state register today, reduce carbon emissions, create good-paying jobs, boost Minnesota’s manufacturing industry, and increase the choices Minnesotans have in purchasing cars,” the governor’s office said in a prepared statement.

Minnesota is the 15th state to adopt clean car standards. The policy will implement two clean cars standards to reduce vehicle emissions.

The low-emission vehicle (LEV) standard requires vehicle manufacturers to deliver passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs that produce lower greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants for sale in Minnesota.

The zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standard requires automobile manufacturers to deliver more vehicles with ultra-low or zero tailpipe emissions for sale in Minnesota, including electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid models.