Heat Wave Brings Some Advantages for Local Golfers

According to the course managers, they would need about five inches in a two-week span to get out of the drought.

DULUTH, Minn. – Official records have called this summer, the second-hottest ever for the Northland. And it’s had a major impact on the local golf scene.

Courses like the Enger Park Golf Course are doing what they can to keep their greens looking great. That means using water from the city, as well as watering by hand to keep the fine turf areas playable, while the fairways and rough spots go without water. Although these aren’t the best conditions for golfing, it does create a few advantages.

“If it’s a little drier, the ball is going to roll a lot farther on the fairways so you might get a few extra yards off your driver. We do have a lot more nicer days this year so we do have a lot of play still, we don’t have the rain days that we typically have,” superintendent Josh Krause said.

According to the course managers, they would need about five inches in a two-week span to get out of the drought. So in the meantime, they’ll continue to water by hand.