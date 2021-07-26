‘Operation’ Being Conducted at Site of Recent Downtown Duluth Shootings

DULUTH, Minn.-Multiple agencies are conducting an “operation” on the 100 block of East Third Street, which is the same area where there was some recent shootings.

The Duluth Police Department, DPD’s Tactical Response Team, the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and St. Louis County’s Emergency Response Team are at the scene.

The public is asked to stay away from the area until further notice. The department posted about the operation at about 9 a.m. on social media.

We’ll update you as more information becomes available.