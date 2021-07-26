Registration Now Open for St. Louis River Alliance Canoe Trip

The Excursion is Taking Place Saturday, Aug. 7

DULUTH, Minn. – After being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the St. Louis River Alliance (SLRA) is bringing back its annual canoe trip.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Paddlers will set sail from Woodstock Bay Landing in Superior.

Participants are encouraged to register by Aug. 4 at 4 p.m.

The cost to attend is $5-$10 per person. If cost is an issue, SLRA does have a few scholarships available.

The event allows paddlers to explore one of the routes from the newly designated St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail.

Kris Eilers, executive director of SLRA, says it’s a great opportunity for both experienced and non-experienced canoeists to explore the beautiful river.

Canoes, paddles, and PFD’s will be available for registered people who do not have their own. Bring your own canoe or kayak if possible.

Participants are asked to carpool if possible, as parking is limited.

Click here to register today.