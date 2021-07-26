Worker Injured at Husky Refinery in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A worker was injured earlier today at Husky Refinery rebuild project in Superior.

A representative from the Superior Fire Department said it happened over the noon hour as that department, along with an ambulance, responded to the scene.

The worker was taken by ambulance to a local medical facility, according to the fire department.

A spokesperson from Husky said the worker was conscious and responsive and the company will undertake a thorough investigation.

Husky did say the incident was caused by a fall, but didn’t provide any more details.