Boston Bruins Re-Sign Former UMD Defenseman Nick Wolff

BOSTON, Mass. – The Boston Bruins announced this week that they have re-signed former UMD defenseman Nick Wolff to a one-year, two-way deal.

Last year, Wolff spent time overseas in Slovakia before appearing in 24 games with the Providence Bruins of the AHL. The former Bulldogs captain powered UMD to three straight national championship appearances and back-to-back national titles in 2018 and 2019.