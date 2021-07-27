City Leaders Hoping for Larger Voter Turnout in Municipal Primary

The municipal primary will be held Tuesday, August 10th.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s municipal primary is just a few weeks away and city leaders are pushing for a larger turnout.

The city council at large, city council second district and city council fourth district seats are up for grabs come November.

With early voting now open at city hall, officials say in a comparable election back in 2017, they saw thirteen percent voter turnout.

Although historically municipal primaries have the lowest turnout, there is hope that people will still get to the polls in the next few weeks.

“Certainly we want to see a lot of people coming out and voting in that race,” City of Duluth Director of Administrative Services, Chelsea Helmer says. “It it’s a low voter turnout then sometimes we’ll see small margins for these candidates. So I’m sure the candidates will be actively trying to get their voters out between now and election day and certainly on election day.”

