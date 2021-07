Duluth Huskies Score Early and Often in Win Over Mankato

Calyn Halvorson led the team with three RBI, while Mike Boeve and Peyton Powell also drove in two runs each.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies scored in all but two innings in the game as they topped Mankato 11-2 Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.

