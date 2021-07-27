Duluth Man Arrested in Connection to June Downtown Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police have arrested and charged a 37-yer-old Duluth man with second-degree attempted murder after he shot a 41-year-old during a verbal altercation last month.

Police say, James Lamont Burns, 37, shot 41-year-old William David Urrutia on the 100 block of East 3rd Street around 9:15 p.m. June 20.

According to the criminal complaint, Urrutia was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot to the abdomen and another gunshot to the leg.

A witness to the shooting to police that Urrutia “took a swing” at Burns but missed. Burns then “pulled out a handgun” and shot Urrutia multiple times.

According to the criminal complaint, another witness turned over a wallet and cellphone from the scene that contained the identification for Jason Burns.

The following day Urrutia gave a description to police of the person who shot him. He was also able to positively identify Burns in a photo lineup.

Burns was arrested Monday with three other individuals during an arrest and search warrant operation conducted by the Duluth Police Department, DPD’s Tactical Response Team, the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Duluth Police Violent Crimes Unit, and St. Louis County Emergency Response Team.