Fire Crews Respond to Several Weather Related Calls Monday Night

Fire department crews were responding to storm related calls for several hours Monday night.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department responded to several calls Monday night due to the storms.

In addition to responding to their normal medical calls, departments also responded to several calls regarding down trees and power lines.

Officials want to remind the public to steer clear of debris during inclement weather.

“It’s really imperative to make sure that there’s no actual power lines involved in the tree that’s down. If you’re in there chain-sawing something up or cutting something to clear, out we really want to make sure that there are no live wires in those lines.”

