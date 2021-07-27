Four Arrested During Multiple Arrest Operations in Connection to Duluth Shootings

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say four individuals were arrested Monday morning during multiple arrest and search warrant operations stemming from an ongoing investigation into Duluth shootings.

Around 8:00 a.m. the Duluth Police Department, DPD’s Tactical Response Team, the Lake Superior Drug, and Violent Crime Task Force, Duluth Police Violent Crimes Unit, and St. Louis County Emergency Response Team conducted the arrest warrant operations in the 100 block of East 3rd Street and the 800 block of Upham Road.

During the operations 37-year-old Jason Burns was arrested on a warrant for second-degree attempted murder stemming from a June 20 shooting in downtown Duluth, a 30-year-old male was arrested on third-degree sale of fentanyl, a 29-year-old male was arrested on possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and a 49-year-old was arrested on fifth-degree possession of fentanyl.

Additionally, authorities say they were able to seize multiple drugs and weapons.

All four individuals were arrested without incident.

The is still an ongoing investigation.