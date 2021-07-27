Fredenberg Minno-ette Hooks New Ownership

Jason Manning and His Wife Brianna Purchased the Minno-ette in December of 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – A staple more than seven decades old in the Northland just recently switched over into new hands.

Now the Fredenberg Minno-ette is truly a family affair.

“It’s fantastic, it’s something I certainly don’t take for granted,” said Jason Manning, the new owner of the Fredenberg Minno-ette.

For this local, longtime radio personality, it’s hard to reel in the reality of owning a new business and getting to work alongside the best staff in the business.

“I think the thing we have heard most since we took it over was, ‘thank you for buying it.’ People were genuinely worried about what was going to happen to the store,” said Manning.

Jason and his wife Brianna bought the iconic Freedenberg Minno-ette back in December of 2020.

“It’s important that it remains what it is. Bait, groceries, gas, propane, everything you need in one central location up here in Fredenberg,” said Manning.

Manning’s daughter, Emily, happens to be the store manager. She worked here before her dad dabbled in ownership.

“I think it’s really cool since I worked here before, I was definitely curious about who was going to buy it. I was hoping it was going to be someone local,” said Emily Manning, store manager at Fredenberg Minno-ette. “Customer service is just absolutely crucial to us. It’s definitely one of our highest valued things.”

Together, the Manning clan and their knowledgeable employees have been busy making upgrades, while keeping the classics of the Minno-ette front and center.

“She knows the store inside and out, way better than my wife and I, so she’s been the secret weapon when taking this store over,” said Manning. “We’re the place, we have whatever you forgot.”

From new, state-of-the-art minnow tanks, to a touchless bathroom, and even a new liquor store, improvements continue to hook new and old customers.

Aside from supplies, they source their information from locals who know the water and the way.

“Equipment, where they’re biting, what they’re biting on, again it’s not just me, but our entire staff. They know the waters around here, the woods around here, the snowmobile and ATV trails around here,” said Manning.

For this father, daughter business duo, it’s an opportunity to spend some quality time together, even if it’s not always fun and games.

“We like to try to have the stuff for the just-in-case people,” said Manning.

The Manning’s and the entire staff at the Minno-ette look forward to writing a new chapter in the store’s 70-plus year history.

“The irony of owning a bait shop, you don’t get to go fishing nearly as much as you thought you would,” said Manning.

The Minno-ette is open Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The store is located at 5109 Fish Lake Road in Duluth.

