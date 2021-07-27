Kids Learn All About Rock Collecting During Unique Event in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn.-A unique program focused “All About Rocks” was held earlier today at the Cloquet Library.

The event served to teach kids about the areas rocks including agates. It also encouraged them to get into the hobby of rock collecting.

“It’s a hobby people can do throughout all ages, all abilities, young, old, everybody,” said Beckie Tikkanen, of Get Pickin in Cloquet. “Everybody can enjoy them.”

