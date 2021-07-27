Klein, Hanley to Serve as Team Captains for UMD Women’s Hockey Team

Senior defenseman Kailee Skinner will serve as the alternate captain.

DULUTH, Minn. – Every team needs a captain to be a leader and to set a great example. This week, the UMD women’s hockey team announced who will be wearing the “C” this upcoming season.

Senior forwards Anna Klein and Kylie Hanley have been named team captains for the 2021-2022 season. Klein served as an alternate captain last season alongside team captain Ashton Bell and led the Bulldogs in scoring. Hanley posted six points in 11 games before her season ended due to a leg injury.

“Obviously such a huge honor and just super exciting and humbling to be chosen. I definitely learned a lot from Ashton and I looked up to her a lot, and watching her develop as a leader too. I just really learned a lot from her,” said Hanley.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t want to change who you are just because you get named captain. Understanding that it’s just another name. It doesn’t really mean much, unless you give it too much meaning. It’s more of a responsibility than some may think so it’s not all fun and games. It’s a big responsibility, but it’s a fun one to be given,” Klein said.

Senior defenseman Kailee Skinner will serve as the alternate captain. The British Columbia native has skated in 90 consecutive games for UMD.