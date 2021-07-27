Lakeview National Golf Course Staff Cleans Up After Storm

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors was closed on Tuesday for clean up after close to 40 trees came down on the property.

Winds around 65 miles per hour also caused a power outage, but crews and members of the course’s men’s league are working hard to reset so it can reopen on Wednesday.

“Everyone’s doing an amazing job, the grounds crew obviously weren’t very happy this morning when they saw all the trees down but they’ve been hammering it out there, we’re cleaning everything it up, everything we can anyways without power, so all in all id say we reacted really well,” Ivan Voltz, Pro Shop Clerk at the Golf Course, said.

The Agate City Classic Tournament will be held this Friday through Sunday, July 30th to August 1st at Lakeview, it still have about 40 spots open, you can find the info to sign up here.