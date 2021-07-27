Main Camp Underway for Minnesota Wilderness

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness is hosting its main camp this week at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

The camp brings in around 120 players that the team has found through other camps, the draft, as well as their tendered and returning players. They are split up into teams and play in scrimmages over three days. The goal is to cut down the group to just 40 players for their final roster, which will be announced later in the week.

“We have got to see guys that are smart hockey players, that skate because we have a big ice surface. We’ve been kind of all over collecting talent and finding players so it’s fun to get them all on one ice surface and see them play against each other,” interim head coach and general manager Dave Boitz said.

The camp also features several local players who might not make the team this year, but will go back to their teams to continue to build on their game.

“Kids from Hermantown, Denfeld, Cloquet and Duluth East, it’s nice to have those kids out there. We can develop a relationship with them, then watch them during the year for next season. We have a lot of kids playing in this camp for that and that’s really great,” said Boitz.

The camp will wrap up Thursday with the final full team scrimmage.