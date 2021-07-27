North Shore Cleans Up After Destructive Storm

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– After 70 mile per hour winds whip through the Northland, Two Harbors spends the day cleaning up what is described as a short but destructive storm.

The town was littered with debris from last nights storm and community members shared their initial reactions to what they saw and heard, including one homeowner who experienced the brunt of the storm a little too close to home.

“We were watching those trees as they were almost falling over, and then we see a branch and a loud thud, and my wife thought it was thundering and I’m like nope, it’s a tree,” Michael Tawyea said.

While another Two Harbors native spoke about the wind gusts that were powerful enough to knock these big trees down.

“You look at the trees that are down, a lot of them took up huge root systems I mean those trees have been there for hundreds of years, had to be some pretty tremendous winds to take them down,” Terry Oberg said.

But for Tawyea, this experience shows him how people can come together in the hard times especially those who can help.

“We didn’t call anyone, they just came right to the door and yeah, they just said you’re next on our list we already know the place so it was very awesome it kinda helps when you don’t know what to do in those situations,” Tawyea said.

With 40 calls Tuesday morning, the Wright’s Tree Service plans to work till dark with his crew to help clean up Two Harbors.

“Makes us feel great because we do this every day, and then they come out and can’t believe and all amazed with the work that we do, and you know these guys, I’ve had this team here for about 5 years now and they’re very good at what they do and I’m very proud of the boys,” Wayne Wright, Owner of Wright’s Tree Service, said.

It might take a few days to clean this one up but crews are on it and ready to get the town up and running as soon as possible.