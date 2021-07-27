Police Officer Fatally Shot on Red Lake Indian Reservation, FBI Investigating

The FBI is investigating after someone shot and killed a police officer on the Red Lake Indian Reservation Tuesday morning.

The FBI said Red Lake Police Department officers were responding to a call at a residence when someone fired a weapon, killing an officer. The person who shot the officer is in custody.

“It is with heavy hearts to announce that the Red Lake Nation lost a police officer this morning,” the Red Lake Tribal Council said in a statement.

Tuesday afternoon the Duluth Police Department issues a statement on their Facebook page writing, “The Duluth Police Department wants to send our condolences to the Red Lake Police Department, Red Lake Tribal Council, and the Red Lake Nation as they are grieving the loss of an officer that was killed in the line of duty earlier today.”

The tribal council closed all non-essential tribal programs on Tuesday out of respect for the fallen officer and directing all tribal programs and businesses to lower flags to half-staff throughout the week.