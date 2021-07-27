South St. Louis County Fair in Need of Volunteers

The fair starts Wednesday and goes through Sunday.

PROCTOR, Minn. — The annual South Saint Louis County and Proctor Fair is coming back for its 100th year.

This year they will have an inflatable carnival, several food and carnival venders along with monster trucks and racing on the weekend.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers throughout the fair to help keep the tradition going.

“We always need volunteers,” South St. Louis County Fairgrounds Secretary, Mary Korich says. “Just helping out throughout the fair. Any kid that needs community service done before they graduate, this is the perfect time to get your community service in.”

The fair starts Wednesday and goes through Sunday.

For more information, click here.